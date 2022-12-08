Not Available

If you love all things TV, you are going to love The White Room - Channel Seven's new (in 2010) comedy game show that celebrates everything Australians love about the box - premiering this Thursday, February 11, 7:30pm. The White Room is hosted by our very own Tony Moclair and Julian Schiller, with regular panellists including George McEncroe. This original format features two teams of well-loved TV faces and established comedians alongside Australia's best emerging comedy talents, as they are quizzed, challenged, poked and prodded about TV shows and TV stars.