Coming from across the US to New York City -- some to study, others to start their entertainment careers in earnest -- the Kids would eventually meet each other and realize they all shared a dream-to become the sketch comedy players of their generation. Together, they began to create sketch comedy that pushed the envelope right off the table, first on the stage of Pianos in NYC's Lower East Side, and now on ifc.com and on the Channel. With such YouTube instant classics as "Slow Jerkin" and "Hitler Rap", the Whitest Kids U'Know are doing things that other sketch comedy shows, like Saturday Night Live and MadTV, can't even imagine doing. In other words, the Kids think that both the SNL crew and the MadTV guys are about as funny as finding a new mole on your chest after a summer spent life guarding. In short, those other shows are punk-ass and weak