Marie Schaerer, the beautiful daughter of a wealthy cloth merchant, is accused of harlotry on the eve of her arranged marriage to the illegitimate son of a Duke. She is jailed, robbed of her innocence, whipped in public, and banished from the city. Injured and close to death, Marie is found by a group of traveling whores. Her only chance for survival is to become one. Driven by her intense hatred of the men that ruined her life and her burning desire for revenge, Marie takes on a new identity and returns to the city.