The Wife's Secret

Not Available

Zhang Bai He and Li Ming Lang are both scions to successful conglomerates that are soon to be engaged. However on the night of their engagement a terrible arson occurs. As a result of the disaster Bai He loses her family while Ming Ling's mother wishes to cancel their marriage. Ming Lang disagrees and brings her home despite his mothers wishes, as they continue to co-habit their feelings towards each other growsteadily, however they must overcome the objections to their marriage and her scheming mother in law.