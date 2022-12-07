Not Available

David Ireland is currently producing 24 one hour TV specials titled "The Wildlife Man". David`s aim is to highlight the problems native animals face trying to survive in the modern world. In this new series David travels the world encountering a huge diversity of creatures. In the series he catches by hand deadly snakes, wrestles crocs and wild boars, swims with whales and gets extremely close to a huge raft of dangerous and exotic animals. The series is filmed in all manner of habitats, from tropical jungles to rugged mountains, to deep sea shipwrecks and harsh deserts. The Wildlife Man featuring David Ireland is seen by hundrds of millions around the world, the series can be seen on Discovery HD Theater in the USA and Canada and numerous networks around the world including Channel Nine in Australia.