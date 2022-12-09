Not Available

The Willis family brings their musical talents to TLC in a thirteen-episode series following their life at home and on the road. THE WILLIS FAMILY (wt), set to premiere May 5th at 10/9c, will follow Brenda and Toby Willis as they share the challenge of maintaining their large, fourteen-member family while keeping up with the workload required to manage their touring band. The family, hailing from just outside of Nashville, was thrust into the limelight after making it to the final rounds of America's Got Talent, where everyone fell in love with their music and original sound; the YouTube video from their national performance alone has garnered more than 6 million views. Throughout the series, viewers will get an inside look into their lives as they travel the country sharing their talents and balancing a life at home.