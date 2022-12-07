The Winner

Not Available

From the creator and writers of Family Guy comes a Wonder Years-type show. Glen Abbott, 44-years-old, incredibly rich, and successful, looks back to the summer of 1994 when he lost his innocence and was on his way to becoming a man--at the tender age of 32. In 1994, Glen, still living at home with his parents, decides to enter the real world when the only girl he’d ever kissed, Alison McKellar, returns to town. Recently divorced, she also brings along her 13-year-old son Josh. With Alison back in town, Glen is inspired to finally become a "grown-up" to win the heart of the girl he loves. Luckily for Glen, he doesn't have to go through this trial alone. He instantly becomes good friends with Josh, a fellow hypochondriac and the only person he can really relate to, as they help each other survive the awkward phase of "puberty." Also there to help him through his journey are Glen's parents, Irene and Ron. He receives sage parental advice from his enabling mother, as well as (to a lesser extent) from his supportive, yet quasi-rage-aholic father. As narrated by present-day Glen, this story proves that in five years alone, an unlikely underdog can transform from fear-riddled underachiever to the richest man in Buffalo.