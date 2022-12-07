Not Available

The Wire

  • Crime
  • Drama

Studio

Blown Deadline Productions

Unlike most television crime dramas, which neatly introduce and then solve a case all in the space of one hour, HBO's THE WIRE follows one single drug and homicide investigation throughout the length of an entire season. Centered on the drug culture of inner-city Baltimore, the series' storyline unfolds from the points of view of both the criminals lording the streets and the police officers determined to bring them down.

Cast

Dominic WestJimmy McNulty
Lance ReddickCedric Daniels
Sonja SohnKima Greggs
Wood HarrisAvon Barksdale
Wendell PierceBunk Moreland
Clarke PetersLester Freamon

