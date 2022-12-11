The Witness

Not Available

Because of a fatal shooting case, plain-clothes Sergeant Ko Lik-kei runs into a “dull” and “troublesome” witness called Lee Ho-fan. Lik-kei is instructed to protect Ho-fan at all times. Initially, the duo are strangers that cannot stand each other. They then gradually get along. Meanwhile, an apparel company of which Ho-fan is a major shareholder is found to have involved in illicit dealings. Yip Cheung-lok and his son Yip Ming-kwan, who are member of senior management, are associated with these activities. Lik-kei teams up with Ho-fan and Ho-fan’s younger sister Lee Chung-ying, who is a barrister by profession, to investigate. Lik-kei and Chung-ying get entangled in a relationship in the process. Also, Lik-kei’s elder sister Ko Wing-yumand Ho-fan get along sometimes and provoke each other at other times. Fate has brought the foursome together, causing a case that has remained unsolved for more than twenty years to be reopened.