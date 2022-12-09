Not Available

One man. Many wives. From the outside, it’s a cozy picture of contented sister-wives raising a house full of kids. But, on the inside, it can become more “sister-knives” – with sizzling bitter rivalries, simmering tensions and surging jealousies. Investigation Discovery’s (ID) all-new series The Wives Did It takes viewers inside the homes of polygamist perpetrators, where lies and resentment grow unchecked in these expanded households. The Wives Did It sheds more than a bedroom night light on scandalous tales that took place inside polygamist families