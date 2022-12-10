Not Available

Towards the end of the Tang Dynasty, Zhu Wen usurped the throne and established the Liang Kingdom. A boy from the wild accidentally falls off a cliff while being pursued for saving wolf pups. He is rescued by Zhu Wen who adopts him as a son, and is renamed Zhu Youwen. Ten years later, the young boy has been conferred the title Prince of Bo and he meets and falls in love with Zhaixing, the daughter of a governor. Zhaixing discovers that Zhu Youwen is kind and righteous in spite of his status and the two become embroiled in a struggle for power.