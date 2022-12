Not Available

A follow-up of sorts to the hit 2004 drama The Woman Who Wants to Marry, this refreshing, breezy, entirely modern drama depicts the loves and friendships of three women as they each go through turning points in their lives. Comedic, witty, and addicting, The Woman Who Still Wants to Marry is a little like a Korean take on Sex and the City or Friends, and is led by a cast of appealing, charismatic actors.