Linny the guinea pig, Tuck the turtle, and Ming-Ming the duckling are class pets in a schoolhouse. When they are left alone in the classroom after each school day ends, they wait for a special phone to ring and alert them to an animal in trouble. The Wonder Pets must save the day and teamwork is their main tool! They travel around the world --- visiting such varied locales as Egypt and Hawaii --- and even imaginary storybook worlds. Packed with tons of fun and catchy lyrics and instrumentals, brought to you by the same people behind award-winning Broadway shows such as Avenue Q.