The Wonderful Stories of Professor Kitzel was an educational animated series that ran from 1972 to 1976 in Canada and lived on in reruns for many years after. Produced by Shamus Culhane for Krantz Films, the program combined film clips, animation, and narrative to teach the viewers about historic and events. It was "hosted" by the eccentric scientist Professor Kitzel (whose voice was provided by Paul Soles) with occasional appearances by his grandfather or his parrot.