Jiang Mufan, who comes from a wealthy family, came first in the National Examinations. Despite his introverted personality, he was selected as the class monitor. He meets Lin Luoyan, who made his heart skipped despite his vow not to enter into a relationship early. Meanwhile, the resident "bad kid" of the class Shao Tianyang also has his eyes on Lin Luoyan. The arrival of Du Xinyue, a girl from a vocational school and the daughter of the CD shop, also influences Lin Luouyan with her rebellious and free-spirited nature.