The Woods

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

On October 16, 2013, 437 students, 52 teachers, and 24 additional staff from Bay Point Preparatory High School in suburban Milwaukee, WI vanished without a trace. Countless light years away, far outside the bounds of the charted universe, 513 people find themselves in the middle of an ancient, primordial wilderness. Where are they? Why are they there? The answers will prove stranger than anyone could possibly imagine.

Cast

Grzegorz DamięckiPaweł Kopiński
Hubert MiłkowskiYoung Pawel
Agnieszka GrochowskaLaura Goldsztajn
Wiktoria FilusYoung Laura
Adam WietrzyńskiArtur Perkowski
Jacek KomanDawid Goldsztajn

Images