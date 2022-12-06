Not Available

"The Woody Woodpecker Show" was a long-running 30-minute American television series mainly composed of the animated cartoon escapades of Woody Woodpecker and other Walter Lantz characters including Andy Panda, Chilly Willy and Inspector Willoughby. The series was revived and reformatted several times, but remained popular for nearly four decades and allowed the studio to continue making theatrical cartoons until 1972 when it shut down. It also kept the Walter Lantz/Universal "Cartunes" made during the Golden Age of American animation a part of the American consciousness.