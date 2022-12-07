Not Available

The unfortunate history of a repeatedly unemployed job seeker provided a hit TV vehicle for the diminutive actor Charlie Drake, whose portrayal of Charlie, an inept and unskilled labourer who cannot hold down a job, is probably his best remembered comic performance. Before the first episode of The Worker, Charlie has already lost close on 1,000 jobs, all through incompetence, but despite the best efforts of Labour Exchange clerk Mr Whittaker (Percy Herbert) to find him the ideal position, the cycle can't be broken - Charlie never lasts longer than a day before being fired.