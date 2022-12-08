Not Available

The Works is a History Channel show hosted by Daniel H. Wilson, a Carnegie educated robotics engineer and American writer. The program reveals the unseen secrets and history of everyday life using real scientific experiments and interviews with experts. Each episode focuses on uncovering the complex systems behind commonplace things, tracing a path from where it has come to where it is today and where it can go in the future. Topics range from common garbage, beer, sneakers or tattoo removal to armored plating and robots. The Works takes the viewer from a basic understanding of a product or service to a fascinating level of behind the scenes knowledge. The viewers become privy to industry trade secrets and interesting historical facts, often presented by top representatives of each perspective field. Scientific, historical and social significance are given equal weight. The Works shows audiences a broad, vibrant and surprising picture of everyday objects and industries.