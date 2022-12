Not Available

This docu-series follows Paris Hilton and the people in her life through ups and downs, loves gained and lost, marriages, kids, divorce, and more. Behind the Hollywood glamour, red carpets, photo shoots, and fabulous parties stands a strong woman who's determined to make a new life for herself. "The World According to Paris" offers a revealing look at how Paris handles consequences of past decisions and her management of her successful fashion and style empire.