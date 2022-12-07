The World According To Smith & Jones

Not Available

Any fan of Smith and Jones will love this series. This is a look at the history of the world using films you will have all seen. Any part of history you think you know about, will be turned upside down, as these two comic genius's show you a whole new way to look at the world. Features clips from some of your favourite films as well as some real dodgy films. The series is only 6 episodes long, but covers the whole range of history using films from "one million years bc" starring Raquel Welch to a semi naked Sean Connery in "Robin Hood". Watch, laugh, enjoy and laugh some more. .