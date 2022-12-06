Not Available

The World of Chemistry is a television series on introductory chemistry hosted by Nobel prize-winning chemist Roald Hoffmann. The series consists of 26 half-hour video programs, along with coordinated books, which explore various topics in chemistry through experiments conducted by Stevens Point emeritus professor Don Showalter the "series demonstrator" and interviews with working chemists, it also includes physics and earth science related components. The series was produced by the University of Maryland, College Park and the Educational Film Center and was funded by the Annenberg/CPB Project, it was filmed in 1988 and first aired on PBS in 1990. This series supports science standards recognized nationally by the United States and is still widely used in high school and college chemistry courses. The entire series is currently available on learner.org for free in an online video streaming format.