The World of Fantasy

    Director

    존스 와콘 마

    Screenwriter

    Release Date

    Studio

    iQIYI Pictures

    Qin Lie, a young man with amnesia, was involved in a conspiracy due to an accident. After experiencing all kinds of hardships, he and Ling Yushi, his childhood sweetheart, gradually grew up in the spirit domain. The story of the new journey. This group of passionate teenagers, in the search for the truth of their life experience and the pursuit of a higher power, continue to meet new mentors and friends and jointly guard the spiritual domain.

    Cast

    		Ma YueXie Jingxuan
    		Wang YimingHua Yuxin
    		Ge XinyiLing Xuanxuan
    		Zheng YibinGao Yu
    		Yu MofanPu Jiao
    		Guang YangBu Li

    Images