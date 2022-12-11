The World of K3

Not Available

De Wereld van K3 is a daily Flemish–Dutch kids talk show broadcast on Nederland 3 in the Netherlands and on Vtm in Belgium. The hostesses are the girls of the girl band K3. The talk show takes place in The K3 Club House, where the girls have their guests, like famous people with kids as the audience. The show has a chef, who makes everyday something with the kids, a magician who teaches the kids a special trick and Martin Gaus who shows the kids an animal. Also someone performs every episode. The show also shows some cartoons like Kabouter Plop, Piet Piraat and Bumba.