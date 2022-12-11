Not Available

The World of Lee Evans was a BAFTA nominated TV show written by and starring Lee Evans and a range of actors, it followed Lee around getting stuck in tight situations and originally aired on Channel 4. The series was released on Channel 4 DVD in 2006 and features all episodes. The humour, which differs greatly from Evans' later stand-up humour, contains many elements of slapstick, and the show is similar in style to Mr. Bean. The series was a Granada Production in 1995 for Channel 4, and as Granada had adopted a new endboard cap at the end of their programmes at this time, The World of Lee Evans was amongst the first ever shows to use the endboard The series was quite popular though has had a very mixed reception in retrospect, some critics and Lee Evans fans saying the series is not as good as his other work. The series' slogan is If Lee Evans "needs to get from A to B, he starts at Z...".