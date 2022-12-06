The World Without Commas

Not Available

World Without Commas is an Indonesian television series that tells the story of the life of a journalist, Maryadi Raya (Dian Sastrowardoyo) who want to be involved in the flow of domestic change through robust investigation to dismantle the network of national narcotics led Jendra Aditya (Surya Saputra), a former lover. In addition, there is also another story here about gender equality, where Monita (Intan Nuraini), a young soap opera star who was raped by her co-star fame alone. And also inserted a love affair with Raya Bayu (Tora Sudiro) and Bram (Fauzi Baadilla).