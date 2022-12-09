Not Available

"The World's Astonishing News!" ("Sekai Gyoten News") is Japan's wacky hit television game show/competition also known for bringing a jolt of stunning world news, such as the infamous Wendy's "finger-in-the-chili" scandal, shown in segments of no-holds-barred dramatic reenactments. The reenactments often resemble satire more than broadcast journalism, providing many uproarious moments -- at times even gut-wrenching. Now well into its sixth season, this Nippon Television Network series is a cult-smash in Japan, though its notorious "news segments" are remotely produced by Duo Creative Communications, a San Francisco-based production company. "The World's Astonishing News!" is a hearty original, serving up quick, spiced-up entertainment as fresh as a cup of Wendy's Chili. That is -- a cup of Wendy's Chili without the finger.