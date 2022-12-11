The World's Greatest Balloon Adventures

Not Available

In this new five-part series we explore the world´s most fascinating landscapes with hot-air balloons. Breathtaking adventures await the balloonists in the endless vastness of the Gobi Desert, in the snow-covered mountain-sides of the Alps or at the steep rock faces of the Venezuelan Tepuis. Emotional human encounters, exotic cultural experiences and thrilling nature adventures are promising ingredients for a dynamic, exciting and entertaining series about the special life of ballooning enthusiast and their quest for the “Great Picture”.