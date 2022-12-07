Not Available

Would you do a job where you had a one in 100 chance of being killed? Or where you had to work 500m below the Earth's surface, moving 100 million tonnes of ore and waste every year? What about protecting 8,000 vulnerable cattle from wild jaguars and pumas – while you're on horseback? Not many of us would. But fortunately for the planet's most demanding industries, there are people who do. They make up the world's modern day tribes, armed with unique codes of honour and loyalty that bind them together. In The World’s Toughest Tribes Ben Anderson travels to some of the most extreme locations on Earth in search of these men. He explores how the danger, isolation and camaraderie separate them from the rest of us. For three weeks, Ben will live and work alongside them. His goal is to gain their acceptance and so understand what it means to be part of a modern tribe.