The World's Weirdest Weapons

These unorthodox military innovations were not developed by chance, each was constructed to solve a tactical or strategic problem, such as overcoming Nazi defences on D-Day, mounting a surprise attack over water, or safely moving an agent back and forth across enemy lines. The US smart bomb piloted by live pigeons, a jet pack used by flying soldiers, an incendiary bombing program that used bats released from aircraft, and a giant Catherine Wheel are all covered in this fascinating series. World’s Weirdest Weapons explores never before seen weapons and introduces viewers to the extraordinary people that invented these ingenious devices.