Not Available

THE WRONG COAST is an animated parody of the Hollywood magazine show, a la "Access Hollywood" or "Entertainment Tonight." Only this is something of an alternate universe, where Al Pacino desperately wants his own sitcom, Robert Redford arrives at Sundance atop a skiing horse, and a messy love triangle has Jack Nicholson coming between Tom Cruise and Ted Danson. The movies and TV shows featured are a little bit off-centre -- way off-centre, actually, to the point of being completely off the map. Some of the movies spoofed on the show have titles like "My Big Fat Greek Matrix," "American Booty," and "The Texas Chainsaw Manicure." Late-breaking news stories include reports that Joan Rivers' latest plastic surgery has rendered her indistinguishable from a surprised iguana, and that Carrot Top has been found laying face down in a pool of his own jokes. While the show focuses mostly on movie and TV parodies, it also includes segments typical to celebrity magazine programs - completely fabricated gossip, celebrity interviews, remotes, and Hollywood headlines. In between the hilarious spoofs and parodies are funny little glimpses into the behind-the-scenes drama between our egomaniacal hosts, with each episode having its own perfunctory storyline. And it's all rendered in sparkling stop-motion animation, so we can make celebrities do and say whatever we want!