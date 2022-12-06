Not Available

The X-Files

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Ten Thirteen Productions

The X-Files focused on the exploits of FBI Agents Fox Mulder, Dana Scully, John Doggett and Monica Reyes and their investigations into the paranormal. From genetic mutants and killer insects to a global conspiracy concerning the colonization of Earth by an alien species, this mind-boggling, humorous and occasionally frightening series created by Chris Carter has been one of the world's most popular sci-fi/drama shows since its humble beginnings in 1993.

Cast

Gillian AndersonDana Scully
David DuchovnyFox Mulder
Mitch PileggiWalter Skinner
William B. DavisCigarette Smoking Man

View Full Cast >

Images

42 More Images