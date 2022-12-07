Not Available

When you think of extreme sports you think of highly competitive, tatted-up, bad-boys with little regard for their own safety whose sole mission is to push the limits of physics beyond the edge of what is thought possible. But there's a whole other layer that fuels their cutting-edge quest -- the gorgeous, fearless, women who love them. Together these two elements merge to form the nucleus of VH1's newest original series "The X Life." "X Life" will follow some of the biggest names in action sports: Pierre Luc Gagnon (Vert Skater) and his girlfriend Denise Russo; Cory "Nasty" Nastazio (BMX Dirt Jumper) and his girlfriend Nicole Panattoni; and Jeremy "Twitch" Stenberg (FMX) and his wife Susie Stenberg. All of these men have earned their place in the sports history books. As for the ladies, they have their own careers from helping to manage and market their husband's careers to being a top model to being a mom. But when these guys are on tour you can bet the women are nearby as these guys are always on the edge of being seriously injured or worse. These wives are fiercely protective, defensive and ready to throw down at a moment's notice. And if your husband isn't on the tour, good luck breaking into their clique. These women are a tight-knit sorority bound by one common thread--their adrenaline junkie husbands.