As a spin-off of Frisky Dingo, The Xtacles takes place in the same fictional world, with the primary setting being the Xtacles' flying aircraft carrier, the Xcalibur. President Stan, unable to locate any other heroes for various reasons, is forced to depend on the Xtacles to solve crimes. However, the Xtacles are universally incompetent, making their attempts to complete the missions they are given humorously destructive and ultimately futile.