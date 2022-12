Not Available

The XYZ Show is Africa's first and most popular puppet political satire show. Every week its cast of latex characters comments on Kenyan and international news with gusto. Barack Obama, Muammar Gaddafi, Mwai Kibaki, Robert Mugabe, Raila Odinga, Kofi Annan, Jacob Zuma, Osama bin Laden or Luis Moreno-Ocampo, nobody is safe from XYZs witty brand of humor.