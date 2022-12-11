Not Available

The Yacoubian Building is a 2007 Egyptian television series based on the scenario of Atef Beshai and directed by Ahmad Saqr. The series featured major roles by Salah Al-Saadni, Izzat Abou Of, Lobna Abdel Aziz, Rania Youssef and Aser Yasin. The television series is based on the 2002 novel The Yacoubian Building by Egyptian author Alaa el-Aswany and the 2006 film The Yacoubian Building by Marwan Hamed, with the mentioning of the character of the homosexual in the film original being excised from the TV series adaptation of the novel because of its controversial nature.