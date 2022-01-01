Not Available

The Year of Happiness and Love is a 2009 Taiwanese drama starring James Wen and Amber Kuo. It was produced by Sanlih E-Television. The series was first broadcast in Taiwan on free-to-air Taiwan Television from 7 August 2009 to 1 January 2010, every Friday at 22:00 to 23:35 and cable TV Sanlih E-Television on 8 August 2009 to 2 January 2010, every Saturday at 22:30. The show was originally aired with 21 episodes; it was edited to 33 episodes on international channels. The Year of Happiness and Love was nominated in 2010 for four awards at the 45th Golden Bell Awards, including Best Leading Actress in a Television Series for Amber Kuo and Best Leading Actor in a Television Series for James Wen.