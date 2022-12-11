Not Available

Do you still remember your friends in “The Yearbook”? A series that will bring you back to the early 2000 and the deep connection between Phob and Nut when the two of them promised to follow their dreams together. Unfortunately, someone didn’t keep the promise and that led to disagreements. There was only pain left between them. Finally, they parted ways. Four years later, the yearbook brings that one friend back again with some truths. In the end, will their friendship, intimacy, and dreams return again or will they have to face the reality and leave everything as memories in the Yearbook? Adapted from the short film school project, "The Yearbook" (หนังสือรุ่น) by Mean Phiravich Attachitsataporn (พีรวิชญ์ อรรถชิตสถาพร).