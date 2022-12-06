Not Available

The Yellow Rose was a nighttime soap opera involving a 200,000 acre ranch in Texas opearted by the offsprint of Wade Champion, the ranch's founder. Wade's sons, Roy and Quisto and his twenty-nine-year-old widow, Colleeen, run the ranch while they are not arguing amongst each other. This western was aired in 1983 and was cancelled after one season in 1984. The need for episode descriptions is somewhat desperate. If you have any information at all on any episode please submit it here. Thanks!