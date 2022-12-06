The Young Person's Guide to Becoming a Rock Star

Not Available

A six-part satirical take on the music world written by BAFTA award-winner Bryan Elsley centered around a young Glasgow band - Jocks Wa Hey - as they struggle to find success. The unlikely chart-toppers who form Jocks Wa Hey are Jez, the cocky lead singer, his best pal Psycho, the unkempt, scuzzy little bass player; Wullie 'The Bigot' MacBoyne, psychopathic drummer, the hard-hitting, ballsy lead guitarist Joe Nardone and Fiona, DSS Officer by day and Queen of Electronica by night. Across six episodes they recruit new members, revolutionize their sound, acquire management, arrange a showcase gig, get signed, record a hopeless album and somehow manage to get to the top of the charts.