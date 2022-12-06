Not Available

The Young Riders

  • Western
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

MGM Television

Set just before the American Civil War, this series presented a highly fictionalized account of the heyday of the Pony Express. Its focus was a group of young Express riders based at the waystation in Sweetwater, Kansas. Running the station was ex-Texas Ranger and all-around eccentric Teaspoon Hunter. The role of cook, housekeeper and mother hen was filled first by Emma and later by Rachel. The riders included the future "Buffalo Bill" Cody and James Butler ("Wild Bill") Hickok, as well as Ike, a mute, Buck, a half-White/half-Kiowa scout and the Kid, a quiet Southerner. Their final member was Lou, a young woman who lived and worked with the riders disguised as a boy. In second season, their group was joined by Noah Dixon.

Cast

Brett CullenMarshal Sam Cain
Josh BrolinWild Bill Hickok
Travis FineIke McSwain
Christopher PettietJesse James
Melissa LeoEmma Shannon
Yvonne SuhorLouise McCloud

