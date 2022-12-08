The Youth in Bare Foot

Not Available

Uhm Gisuk, a boxer, finds out that he has a heart disease which is, in effect, telling him how he will reach the end or at least that he must invest a whole lot of money into his hope for recovery. Eventually Gisuk decides to give up boxing. He gets into a situation where he has to make a go of a new career for his family who don’t make a great living off their Laundromat. And for his sister, who, despite the fact that she is 30, her family can’t dare try to help her marry because she was prematurely born.