Igor D'India's epic journey down the Yukon River, across Canada & Alaska. 16000 km hitch-hiking and nearly 2000 km solo paddling with an "old-fashioned" approach to adventure. Without any assistance, radio, GPS or phone, just some solar panels to re-charge his audio/video equipment. In 1965 well known mountaineer Walter Bonatti, accomplished a solo expedition by canoe down the Yukon.