Millions of people visit Australian zoos every year, but they never get to see what goes on behind-the-scenes to care for some of the world's most endangered animals. "The Zoo" is a fantastic TV show on Channel 7 where you share in the amazing stories of zoo keepers, vets and support staff at Taronga and Western Plains Zoos as they undertake the vital work needed to preserve precious wildlife. From witnessing the moment of birth of magnificent animal species to starting a breeding program to try to save a frog species going extinct before our eyes, "The Zoo" is a special chance to see rare and moving animal stories never seen before. During the first two seasons, this show was called "Zoo Tales". This is the Australian version narrated by Melissa Doyle.