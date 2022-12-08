The Zoo (Ireland)

Not Available

Home to over 600 animals, Dublin Zoo has almost one million visitors a year flocking to its gates for the chance to see some of the world's most beautiful and fascinating creatures. For this passionate animal care team it takes hard work and dedication to look after some of the world's most endangered animals, but what the job lacks in glamour it certainly makes up for in excitement and drama. From the unenviable task of getting a snapping Nile crocodile to hold still for his check-up to the excitement of a baby rhino being born, no two days are ever the same. This is the first camera crew to have been allowed such unique and exclusive access in Dublin Zoo's 180 year history and this engrossing series from Moondance Productions for RTÉ will show the public a side of the Zoo that visitors have never experienced before, enabling them to share in all the highs and lows of life in Dublin Zoo. Over the course of the series a huge cast of captivating animals are featured, from the tiniest pygmy marmosets (and their even tinier babies) to the hulking frame of the white rhinoceros and everything in between, including flamingos, gorillas, turtles, wolves, giraffes, tapirs, penguins, crocodiles, tigers and snow leopards amongst many others. Viewers will also have an opportunity to see first-hand how the work of Dublin Zoo forms part of a wider global involvement to conserve and protect the animals of the world, as the cameras follow the work of the zookeepers outside Dublin Zoo, from conservation project on the rocky beaches of Louth to zoos in England and France. For adults and children alike, 'The Zoo' will provide a unique insight into the functioning of a world class zoo.