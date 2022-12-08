Not Available

Theatreland is the first ever observational documentary to look behind the scenes at one of London's premiere West End theatres. This programme follows the Theatre Royal Haymarket's busy daily life from the front of house team dealing with the public, to the production teams backstage working to get a new production up and running, along with all the dramas, disasters and tantrums that can erupt behind the velvet curtain. Filming coincides with the arrival of new artistic director, Sean Mathias, and will include his first production, Waiting for Godot one of the most eagerly-awaited theatrical events of 2009, featuring three legends of stage and screen Sir Ian McKellen, Simon Callow and Patrick Stewart.