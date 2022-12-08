Thelma's Gypsy Girls

Not Available

Dressmaker Thelma Madine, from Big Fat Gypsy Weddings, has a reputation for creating incredible wedding dresses for gypsies and travellers, and has worked closely with the community for over 15 years. But now Thelma's decided she wants to give something back to the people who put her on the map. With business booming, Thelma needs to expand to keep up with demand. So she's taking on a group of inexperienced gypsy and traveller girls as trainees. But with no prior work experience, can these young girls really learn to make such intricate dresses in just six months? For the girls, it's the chance of a lifetime, but Thelma has worked hard to gain the trust of the community - one false move and the dream could be over...