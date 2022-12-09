Not Available

There She Is!! is a Flash cartoon series produced by a three-person team and hosted on the Korean website SamBakZa. The cartoons became particularly popular during the spring of 2004 when they were exposed to American and European audiences. The series is noted for its classic manhwa style elements and its high-quality animation. The first There she is!! generated a large amount of positive feedback from its online audience, including fan art, which drove SamBakZa to produce more cartoons in the series. The plot of the series is the romance between an anthropomorphic bunny and cat, in a world where such relationships are taboo. At the 2004 Anima Mundi animation festival in Brazil, this video won first place in both the Web Animation - Professional Jury and Web Animation - Audience divisions, as well as winning the Special Award Anima Mundi Web. Distribution rights to the series are licensed to Gyeonggi Digital Contents Agency. SamBakZa have moved to the Production Support Center located in Gyeonggi-do Bucheon-si. SamBakZa have also stated they may be setting up a registration system in the future on their main page, and will send emails to members when new episodes are released to the public.