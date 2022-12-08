There's Something About Josie

Not Available

After rising to fame in front of the Big Brother cameras, Josie and John James continue their relationship as they navigate around their new celeb life. Having met and fallen in love on Big Brother, Josie and John have set up home in London and are busier than ever. Josie is an aspiring presenter and John has set his sights on a DJ-ing career. In between the gigs, the personal trainers and the public appearances, the nation's favourite sweethearts are just like the rest of us: squabbling about pet names and who should be doing the dishes. The cameras follow Josie as she lives and breathes her glamorous life at film premieres, photo shoots, signings, parties and launching her own perfume and clothing range. Whilst John James is DJ-ing all over the country and getting buff with Blazin Squad's Kenzie.