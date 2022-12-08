Not Available

These Are the Days is an animated television series from Hanna-Barbera, originally broadcast on ABC from September 7, 1974, to September 27, 1975. The series, although critically acclaimed, only lasted 16 total episodes. Each episode had a run time of 30 minutes. The show was set at the turn of the 20th century, in an old town called Elmsville. It portrayed the everyday lives of the Day family, which consisted of a widow, her three children, and her father. Each episode featured the various family members and their interaction with friends and neighbors, usually ending with a lesson learned.